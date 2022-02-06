Ram temple: More machines, workers to expedite plinth work

The Ram temple construction committee on Saturday decided to deploy more machines and engage more workers to expedite the ongoing laying of the Ram temple plinth at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

This decision was taken on the first day of a two-day meeting of the committee presided over by its chairman Nripendra Misra, who is in Ayodhya to review the ongoing construction work of the temple.

At present, the Ram temple’s plinth is being laid after completion of the foundation work.

During an interaction with engineers and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Misra stressed on deploying more machines and workers to expedite the laying of the plinth.

According to the Trust, after consultation with engineers of Larsen and Toubro, it was decided to increase the workforce and engage more machines to complete the plinth work by May-June this year. Plinth is the lowest part of a building and it works as a base for any structure. It is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.

The ferrying of carved stones from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan to Ayodhya was another issue discussed at the meeting.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s three workshops are functional at Bansi Paharpur where artisans are carving stones.

From these workshops, these stones would be transported to Ayodhya for the temple’s main structure.

The Trust has planned to start construction work of the main structure by May-June this year.

The Trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi met Nripendra Misra at the Circuit House, Ayodhya, on Saturday.

Awasthi was in Ayodhya to preside over a separate meeting with the Ayodhya administration related with security.

