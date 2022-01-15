Ram temple’s main structure to start coming up in April: Trust

Lucknow: The construction of the main structure of Ram temple will start from April at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, on the festive occasion of Navratri.

Engineers are working round the clock to complete laying of raft above the temple’s foundation by January 21. Thereafter, plinth will be laid and it is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has set a deadline to complete all work related with the temple’s base by March.

The Trust has decided to start construction of the main structure of Ram temple from the festive occasion of Chaitra Navratri. The nine-day Hindu festival is starting from April 2, which also marks Hindu New Year.

“The main structure of Ram temple will start coming up from April this year. Engineers are working round the clock to complete the work on time,” Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, told media persons on Friday evening.

More than 250 labourers and 35-40 engineers are working round the clock at Ram Janmabhoomi to finish the temple’s raft and plinth work by the end of March.

Vinod Mehta, project manager, Larsen and Toubro (the company carrying out construction work of Ram temple), assured that laying of stones for the temple’s main structure would start in April.

At present, casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is going on. A raft foundation is used when the soil is weak. It helps distribute the weight of the building over the entire area of the building, reducing the stress on the soil.

Plinth is the lowest part of a building and it works as a base for any structure. It is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.

The Trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.