Rape of minor in Lakhimpur Kheri: Police declare ₹20,000 reward for information on accused
The police have declared a reward of ₹20,000 on information on the whereabouts of the accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl under the Phardhan police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The police have issued a public notice with a photograph and details of the accused identified as Sarvesh alias Bhure who has evaded arrest so far.
Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman formed police teams to trace the accused and search operations were conducted in this connection.
The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village during the wee hours of Friday.
The matter came to light on Friday morning when the girl informed her parents, who later lodged an FIR with Phardhan police station.
The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she is reported to be under treatment, but out of danger.
Her parents on Friday lodged an FIR under Section 376 AB (rape with a girl under 12 year of age), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act implicating Sarvesh.
Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, along with deputy SP (Lakhimpur) Sandip Singh inspected the spot and talked to the victim and her parents.
-
Fire breaks out at LIC office in Vile Parle, no casualties
Mumbai: A level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation building at SV Road in Vile Parle (West) on Saturday morning. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire was reported around 6:59am. A total of eight firefighting engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into operation. Hemant Parab, chief fire officer (CFO) said that the LIC building didn't have any active inbuilt firefighting system.
-
Consider giving concession on power dues to child care homes: HC to UP govt
Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to consider giving concession to child care homes on pending electricity bills as they are sharing the burden of society and the government. Recently, a division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Rajan Roy rejected the state government's reply that child care homes were being charged electricity tariff at domestic rates.
-
2 separate shooting incidents on Delhi roads. Gangster’s father killed, 2 hurt
A man was killed and two brothers were injured in separate firing incidents reported from outer Delhi's Khera village and west Delhi's Subhash Nagar within a span of three hours on Saturday evening. Bhram Prakash, who was also on a motorcycle was identified as Bhram Prakash, said to be in his 50s. He is the father of Kallu, a member of the Gogi gang, and is in jail. At least a dozen shots were fired, some hit the two brothers.
-
Uttar Pradesh government earns ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised ₹1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-a-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The Uttar Pradesh government's total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.
-
2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, BJP set for revamp in Uttar Pradesh
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Uttar Pradesh is in for an overhaul keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, party leaders indicated. The BJP leadership is currently mulling over effecting large-scale changes from the main state body to the party's youth wing and its many morchas. The UP BJP has a state chief in Swatantra Dev Singh. Swatantra Dev is also an OBC leader belonging to the Kurmi community.
