Rape of minor in Lakhimpur Kheri: Police declare 20,000 reward for information on accused

Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman formed police teams to trace the accused and search operations were conducted in this connection
The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on May 07, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByDeo Kant Pandey, Lakhimpur Kheri

The police have declared a reward of 20,000 on information on the whereabouts of the accused in the rape of an eight-year-old girl under the Phardhan police station limits in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The police have issued a public notice with a photograph and details of the accused identified as Sarvesh alias Bhure who has evaded arrest so far.

The girl was raped inside a primary school in a village during the wee hours of Friday.

The matter came to light on Friday morning when the girl informed her parents, who later lodged an FIR with Phardhan police station.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she is reported to be under treatment, but out of danger.

Her parents on Friday lodged an FIR under Section 376 AB (rape with a girl under 12 year of age), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act implicating Sarvesh.

Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, along with deputy SP (Lakhimpur) Sandip Singh inspected the spot and talked to the victim and her parents.

Saturday, May 07, 2022
