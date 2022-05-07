Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held

An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. She hanged herself on Friday.

The younger sister of the deceased woman on Saturday alleged that their father had committed the crime in their house. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.

On the other hand, the eldest sister of the deceased woman gave in writing to the authorities on Saturday evening that her sister took the extreme step after she was scolded for continuing her relationship with a youth as their family did not approve of their relationship.