Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held
An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. She hanged herself on Friday.
The younger sister of the deceased woman on Saturday alleged that their father had committed the crime in their house. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.
On the other hand, the eldest sister of the deceased woman gave in writing to the authorities on Saturday evening that her sister took the extreme step after she was scolded for continuing her relationship with a youth as their family did not approve of their relationship.
Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University
The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University in collaboration with varsity's internal complaints committee conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday. The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered.
Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by a practising doctor and, Dr Mona Chopra a volunteer from Isha foundation. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil. The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma.
Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
HC strikes down NOC clause for registration of fragmented land
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has read down a rule which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration of sale deeds for lands of certain sizes. The High Court has ruled that the registering authority will not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w. Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908.
