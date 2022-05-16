Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’
lucknow news

‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’

The labs for testing dengue cases will increase to 88 by next year. At present, there are 70 labs across the state.
Doctors advice for paying attention towards remaining hydrated in this fever. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 16, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has 70 testing centres for diagnosis of dengue among suspected patients.

Addressing a state level workshop, director general, medical health Dr Ved Vrat Singh, on Monday said, “At present there are 70 labs across UP and by next year the number will increase to 88. All the labs are connected for better coordination.”

He said that in order to prepare for the fight against dengue, rapid response (RR) teams have been formed at the block level to take swift action. Earlier, the RR teams were formed only at the district level. The workshop was organised to observe World Dengue Day.

Dr AK Singh, director, communicable diseases said that majority of patients get cured by staying at home and following the doctor’s instruction.

“Patients should not pressurise doctors for unnecessary investigations. In fact, by following doctor’s instructions and taking some medication, patients can get well soon,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Dr Vikas Singhal, joint director, Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) said if dengue is confirmed after testing, do not panic; take ORS solution and liquid diet. “Low platelet count is common in any fever. Hence, platelets should be checked only on the advice of a government doctor. Pay attention to dehydration in this fever,” he said.

Dr RC Pandey, additional director, Malaria said that in the rural and urban areas, plastic cups, thermocol cans, old tyres, coconut shells should be removed.

