‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’
Uttar Pradesh has 70 testing centres for diagnosis of dengue among suspected patients.
Addressing a state level workshop, director general, medical health Dr Ved Vrat Singh, on Monday said, “At present there are 70 labs across UP and by next year the number will increase to 88. All the labs are connected for better coordination.”
He said that in order to prepare for the fight against dengue, rapid response (RR) teams have been formed at the block level to take swift action. Earlier, the RR teams were formed only at the district level. The workshop was organised to observe World Dengue Day.
Dr AK Singh, director, communicable diseases said that majority of patients get cured by staying at home and following the doctor’s instruction.
“Patients should not pressurise doctors for unnecessary investigations. In fact, by following doctor’s instructions and taking some medication, patients can get well soon,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Dr Vikas Singhal, joint director, Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) said if dengue is confirmed after testing, do not panic; take ORS solution and liquid diet. “Low platelet count is common in any fever. Hence, platelets should be checked only on the advice of a government doctor. Pay attention to dehydration in this fever,” he said.
Dr RC Pandey, additional director, Malaria said that in the rural and urban areas, plastic cups, thermocol cans, old tyres, coconut shells should be removed.
Delhi heatwave: Schools advance summer vacations
With the heatwave tightening its grip on the national capital and weather stations across the city recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations while others have switched to online classes till they break for vacations later this week. Students in classes 4 and 5 will have online classes till Friday (May 20) after which the vacations will commence, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, Jyoti Arora said.
Delhi hospitals see spike in heat-related ailments
As the national capital copes with a severe heatwave -- temperatures went above 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday -- hospitals have reported a noticeable spike in the number of heat-related ailments. Doctors said women and senior citizens made up a major chunk of those who reported symptoms including dehydration, cramps, dizziness and fluctuations in blood pressure.
Mudka fire: Builder owner, businessmen to be grilled together
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
BJP ally Sadabhau Khot praises Ketaki Chitale for ‘bravery’
Sadabhau Khot, former minister and chief of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, who supported the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Maharashtra, praised Ketaki Chitale on Monday, saying the Marathi actor was a brave woman and did not need anyone's support. Khot, who left Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana to back BJP made these comments during his tour to Solapur district. Following this, Khot clarified that he did not support the post used by Chitale against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Chitale is currently in police custody.
Ajit Pawar reviews Kharif crop plan
Ahead of the monsoon season, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took a review meeting of the Kharif crop plan in the state.
