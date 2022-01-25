R-Day honours: Third consecutive gallantry medal for UP’s ADG (law and order)

LUCKNOW UP Police additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar will be conferred with the President’s Medal for gallantry on Republic Day (Wednesday) for his bravery in the encounter of dreaded criminal Shiv Shakti Naidu on February 18, 2020 when he was ADG (Meerut).

Naidu was wanted in the murder of a Delhi cop and had 14 criminal cases against him in UP and Delhi. He carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head.

Prashant Kumar holds the distinction of being awarded the gallantry medal for three consecutive years (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Besides, five police officers and personnel of UP, including ADG (fire services) and DIG SP Mishra will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service while 73 police personnel will be honoured with the police medal for meritorious service.

As many as 369 more police officers and personnel will be awarded the UP Director General of Police (DGP) commendation disc for bravery. As many as 21 cops will be conferred with the platinum disc, 67 with gold commendation disc and 281 with silver commendation disc, stated a press note by the UP Police.

ADG Prashant Kumar was conferred with the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services in 2007 and President’s Medal for distinguished services in 2014. He, along with nine other cops, received a reward of ₹3 lakh each as Chief Minister’s Appreciation on January 7, 2022 for bravery in the encounter of dreaded brigand Uday Bhan Yadav alias Gauri Yadav on October 30, 2021. Uday Bhan carried a reward of ₹5.5 lakh on his head.

For bravery, the DGP’s platinum disc will be conferred on eight IPS officers including DG (training) RP Singh, ADG Prem Prakash, IG Padmja Chauhan, DIG SP Mishra, SPs Abhishek Singh, Ashish Tewari and RN Mishra, Sanjiv Tyagi.

The list includes two ASPs - Rashmi Rani and Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, two Dy SPs - Vandana Sharma and Babita Singh, two inspectors - Atul Kumar Srivastava and Chhote Lal, reserve inspector Avinash Saini, sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh, four constables and one driver constable.

Similarly, the DGP’s gold disc for bravery will be conferred on 67 cops, including nine IPS officers and seven PPS officers as well while the DGP’s silver disc for bravery will be conferred on 281 cops. The DGP’s silver disc will also be conferred on 27 more cops for their work.

The Police Excellent Service Medal for bravery will be conferred on one cop and 24 cops will get the medal for bravery. Besides, the police medal for meritorious service records will be conferred on 49 police personnel and police medals on 176 police personnel for distinguished services.