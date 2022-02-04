R-Day parade: UP wins best tableau award for second year in a row

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi has won the first prize, said the defence ministry and the UP government on Friday. A total of 12 states and union territories had participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.

“This year’s tableau was based on the theme of ‘One district one product (ODOP)’ and the ‘Kashi Vishwanath Dham. This is the third successive year when UP tableau won a prize at the Republic Day parade. Last year too, the UP’s tableau had won the first prize while the year before, it won the second prize,” said a UP government spokesperson.

The second prize went to Karnataka for its tableau based on “cradle of traditional handicrafts” while Meghalaya bagged the third prize, the defence ministry said. The tableau of the north-eastern state was based on Meghalaya’s 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups.

The UP’s tableau showcased the “cultural revitalisation of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor” and state’s “one district, one product” scheme. Last year, UP’s tableau was on the Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya. The state’s tableau based on the dual theme this year was built in Delhi.

The ODOP is the state government’s flagship scheme to promote nationally and internationally the traditional, signature crafts and products specific to particular districts such as brass work of Moradabad, woodcraft of Saharanpur and carpets of Bhadohi.

The Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 last year. It has been built in around a 5.5 lakh square feet area. The construction cost of the project is ₹339 crore while the entire project is worth over ₹700 crore. Last year, the theme of UP’s tableau was the grandeur of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, the temple town’s culture and Ayodhya as a symbol of social-religious harmony.

CM congratulates people

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the people of the state on UP tableau at the Republic Day parade winning the first prize. He said all districts of UP had their unique products and the ODOP scheme of the state government was promoting those products. He said the state also has limitless possibilities in cultural and religious tourism sector. The first prize to the UP tableau would help promote both local products of the districts besides cultural and religious tourism, the CM said.