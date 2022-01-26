R-Day preparations done, accent on Covid-19 protocols

With all last-minute touch-ups to the tableaux for the Republic Day Parade done, the city is ready to observe the day but with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

The district administration has issued special guidelines and has defined dos and don’ts for Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Besides, the administration has also issued strict instructions that no Republic Day tableau should carry the symbol of any political party, images or any content that violates the model code of conduct. Besides, the administration also defined anti-Covid-19 guidelines for the Republic Day celebrations.

“We are all set for Republic Day preparations. However, it should be ensured that the tableaux do not violate the model code of conduct and the Covid-19 protocol is followed,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Other than the tableaux prepared by government departments, a few schools too have set up tableaux. The tableau prepared by the students of City Montessori School has been based on the theme of religious unity and sends a strong message of love and togetherness. “Our tableau gives the message of unity, love, and the spirit of universal brotherhood to the world,” said CMS founder and eminent educationist Dr Jagdish Gandhi.

Hari Om Sharma, chief public relations officer, CMS, said that the front of the tableau gives the message of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ while the second portion shows unity in diversity along with a temple, mosque, church, gurudwara, Budh vihar, Baha’i temple, etc. giving the message that source of all religions is one God.

SN Mishra, principal of Aminabad Inter College, said their tableau is based on the theme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of Independence through which they have highlighted the contributions of freedom fighters.

Similarly other schools too have made tableaux for the day that will be part of the Republic Day parade that will start at Ravindralaya and will culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium. Like previous years, the day will be packed with cultural and patriotic programmes, a mushaira and kavi sammelan.

