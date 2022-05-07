Reality check at LU: Drinking water supply good but washrooms need more attention

Amid the searing heat, remaining hydrated is a necessity for all, especially those going out for work and studies. Besides, the outbreak of pandemic has made the issue of cleanliness of paramount importance.

Lucknow University (LU), one of India’s top universities, appears to have addressed both issues to some extent.

On a reality check, HT discovered some good water facilities in the varsity but washroom conditions at several departments yearn for attention.

While entering through gate number 1 of the campus, one can see a lock hanging on the Divyangjan (female) toilet built at the turn in front of the proctor’s office. Due to this, students have to face difficulties. At the same time, the water cooler installed near the Tagore Library is lying defunct.

A group of second-year history students complained about the improper conditions of the toilet for both males and females.

“The toilets are in bad condition as they are not cleaned regularly,” they said.

On being asked if the toilets of other departments were clean or not, they said most of the departments, especially cyber and department of English were facing neglect. However, washrooms in the department of Geography were clean.

To fact-check the students’ claim, the team of HT went to the department of English.

The department has two toilets — one used by faculty members and the other for girls. While the faculty restroom was neat and spotless the girls’ toilet was in disarray.

The bathroom floor was littered and there was foul smell. The washbasin too appeared to be untidy.

“There is no major cleanliness problem in the bathroom. However, there is problem with irregular supply of water. Sometimes, there is no water,” said one of the girl students in the department.

However, another student said there was a huge problem with the sanitization and basic cleanliness. She flayed the untidy condition of the washroom due to which she is often compelled to use the toilet on a separate floor.

“On this floor, sanitization is a serious issue. The toilets are barely cleaned. We also have to deal with the lack of water inside the toilet on a regular basis,” she added.

On being asked about the complaints, HOD, department of English professor M Priyadarshini said “The bathrooms are cleaned on a regular basis. We keep the sanitation of the premises as one of the priorities. There may be some litters because our cleaning staff is on leave today. Otherwise, our restrooms are always clean. Our VC is very active and serious when it comes to maintaining hygiene and sanitation. He walks around the entire campus to watch everything and even observes the smallest details. He makes it a point to investigate the situation right away.”

The professor also believes that sanitation comes with individual effort.

“One must contribute together rather than complain. Students themselves don’t care about sanitization,” Priyadarshini said.

The condition of washrooms of the Physics department was impeccable. Apart from the water cooler and purifier, there was also an automatic sanitization machine for staff and students at the entrance.

“I make rounds in my department when I come here in the morning. Apart from the corridor, I make sure that all washrooms are tidy and clean,” said Dr NK Pandey, HOD, department of Physics.

HT also checked the tap water at different junctions on the campus and most of them were functional and attached with a water purifier and water cooler.

According to data provided by the University’s Center for IP & Public Relations, there are 56 water coolers on the main campus, 43 of which are working, 12 are defunct and one is awaiting installation. There are 19 public bathrooms outside the main campus and the university claims that each restroom has its cleaning staff.