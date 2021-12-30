Recovery of cash, gold bricks exposed black deeds of previous govts: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain’s arrest and said that the recovery of a huge amount of cash and gold bricks had exposed how the previous governments concealed the money that belonged to the poor.

“These days, heavy earthmover is scooping out piles of currency notes that were swallowed by the corrupt in the previous regimes for their own benefits. The recovery of a huge stash of cash and gold bricks three days ago exposes the black deeds of previous governments,” the CM said while laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 70 projects worth ₹380 crore (including Government Medical College) in Pilibhit.

“Pehle janata ka paisa satta ke jeb mein jaata tha, aaj wahi janata ka paisa JCB se khod kar nikala jaa raha hai (earlier, the money for public welfare used to go into the pockets of those in power, today the same public money is being dug out using heavy earthmover),” said Adityanth.

“Now, this money will be used to accelerate the pace of development to make the state number one,” he added.

Listing the infrastructure growth witnessed by UP in his government, the CM stated, “We did the work of establishing nationalism, brought about many big airport, transport, road, medical college, expressways and other projects.”

Adityanath said the double engine government of the BJP was giving rations to the poor twice a month. “The previous governments could have done this kind of work, but the money meant for the poor used to go into the pockets of the ruling government,” he added.

Speaking about the development works in Pilibhit, the CM said that the farmers of Pilibhit were writing a new story. “Ab yahan ganna hota hai, danga nahin. Five years ago, anarchy, hooliganism, exploitation and disorder prevailed in UP,” he added.

Addressing the crowd, Adityanath invoked Lord Krishna and said his government was reviving the flute industry in the district.

“Work is going on to restore the flute, which Lord Krishna had once played. Your flute was recognised almost 5,000 years ago by Lord Shri Krishna. But, the previous governments had forgotten this. Today, we have associated this industry with ODOP, which will carry forward the tradition,” he said.