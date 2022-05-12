Recruitment of 918 asst profs in U.P. govt-aided degree colleges soon

Recruitment could start soon to fill 918 posts of assistant professors of 34 subjects lying vacant in 321 government-aided degree colleges in the state. The number of posts was finalised in a meeting of the U.P. Directorate of Higher Education officials held on Tuesday, said a senior state education department official in the know about it.

“The requisition of these posts will now soon be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) on behalf of the directorate after which an advertisement will be issued for starting the recruitment drive,” he added.

The UPHESC is currently recruiting against 2001 vacant posts of assistant professor under advertisement no. 50 which will be completed in July. After this, the new advertisement is expected to be issued for the recruitment of 918 new assistant professors.

Confirming the development, another senior official said the directorate of higher education, Prayagraj, had sought the details of vacant posts in government-aided colleges from all the regional higher education officers recently.

In response, the directorate received information about around 2000 vacant posts. But then the government ordered determination of manpower requirement in these colleges according to the teacher-student ratio specified by the government.

After this, information about the vacant posts in the colleges was sought afresh. Now following the determination of the needed manpower vis-à-vis students, the number of posts has now reduced as compared to the vacancies found earlier. As per the information received by the directorate, 918 posts of assistant professors are vacant in 34 subjects in government-aided degree colleges.

As a result, now a formal requisition for recruitment will be sent to the UP Higher Education Services Commission for it to initiate the recruitment process by issuing an advertisement inciting applications from eligible candidates, officials said.