Recruitment of 918 asst profs in U.P. govt-aided degree colleges soon
Recruitment could start soon to fill 918 posts of assistant professors of 34 subjects lying vacant in 321 government-aided degree colleges in the state. The number of posts was finalised in a meeting of the U.P. Directorate of Higher Education officials held on Tuesday, said a senior state education department official in the know about it.
“The requisition of these posts will now soon be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) on behalf of the directorate after which an advertisement will be issued for starting the recruitment drive,” he added.
The UPHESC is currently recruiting against 2001 vacant posts of assistant professor under advertisement no. 50 which will be completed in July. After this, the new advertisement is expected to be issued for the recruitment of 918 new assistant professors.
Confirming the development, another senior official said the directorate of higher education, Prayagraj, had sought the details of vacant posts in government-aided colleges from all the regional higher education officers recently.
In response, the directorate received information about around 2000 vacant posts. But then the government ordered determination of manpower requirement in these colleges according to the teacher-student ratio specified by the government.
After this, information about the vacant posts in the colleges was sought afresh. Now following the determination of the needed manpower vis-à-vis students, the number of posts has now reduced as compared to the vacancies found earlier. As per the information received by the directorate, 918 posts of assistant professors are vacant in 34 subjects in government-aided degree colleges.
As a result, now a formal requisition for recruitment will be sent to the UP Higher Education Services Commission for it to initiate the recruitment process by issuing an advertisement inciting applications from eligible candidates, officials said.
Mamata Banerjee announces new incentives for Bengal civil services
The West Bengal government is in the process of creating more districts in the state out of the existing 22 to accommodate more officers of the West Bengal Civil Service cadre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
130 MoUs signed during my tenure: SPPU V-C
Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University has signed around 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutes during hThakur'sstint, said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. The five-year term of Karmalkar ends on May 17. The vice-chancellor was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the book “Fundamentals of Digital Journalism”. Ujjwala Barve, head, communication and journalism department, SPPU, presented a plaque to Karmalkar.
NIA arrests local TMC leader’s son Namit Singh in bomb recovery case: Police
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested the son of a Trinamool Congress leader at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the recovery of 45 crude bombs outside the residence of the local Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh in March this year, district police officers said. The bombs were recovered from a spot near Arun Singh's residence on March 12.
Shortage of water: the same old story of 27 villages in Kalyan, Dombivli
Forty-year-old a resident of Kamani in Bhopar village, Sunita Yadav, walks for more than half-a-kilometre to a well daily to fill water for her daily chores. She has four children and has to take all of them along with the utensils to fill water. There is a quarry in between the well and her house, where people wash clothes or bathe, but she avoids the quarry as her children are with her.
Residents claim that water tankers provided in Shahpur not enough
Thirty four-year-old a resident of Paradi Wadi in Shahpur Taluka, Parvati Warap, has to forgo half a day's wages as she has to invest that time in collecting water from far off sources for seven members of her family. The plight of most people in the tribal hamlets of Shahpur is the same. Shahpur has a population of 3.14 lakh with 228 villages and 110 gram panchayats.
