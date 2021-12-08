Recruitment of assistant teachers on cards before UP polls

Within days of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) seeking details of vacant posts of trained graduate teachers, post graduate teachers and principals in government-aided secondary schools of the state as a precursor to initiating a recruitment drive, preparations have also begun to hire assistant teachers in government-run high schools and intermediate colleges before the 2022 UP assembly polls.

The importance of the move can be gauged from the fact that a fresh recruitment is going to start after a gap of around three-and-a-half years.

Earlier in June 2018, the commission had started recruitment on 10,768 posts of LT Grade teachers. However, during that time a large number of posts remained vacant due to lack of suitable candidates.

Now, additional director (government) Anjana Goyal has directed all joint directors of education to make available detailed information of vacant posts of assistant teachers (LT Grade).

In a missive dated December 6, 2021 sent to officials, Goyal has instructed them to provide the details through e-mail by December 10 so that the same could be sent to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for undertaking the recruitment process, said a senior state education department official.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, marked “very important” makes plain that as per the orders of the additional chief secretary (secondary education), this information is to be provided to the UPPSC immediately.

The missive concedes that complete service details of teachers working in boys schools and girls schools cadre are not available in Directorate of Education and with transfer of more number of female teachers in boy’s schools through online and offline transfer in last two years, situation in various schools had changed and due to lack of clear information cadre wise/reservation wise details of teachers working in these institutions it was posing a challenge for the officials to prepare details regarding vacancies at the directorate level.

Earlier, according to the information received from the district officials, the requisition (information about the vacancies) was sent to the UPPSC on behalf of the Directorate of Education for recruitment against the vacant posts. But objecting to some points, the commission had sent it back to the directorate. This has prompted additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla to once again direct officials to update the details.

“The information regarding the vacant posts has been sought on the prescribed proforma so that the cadre wise, subject wise and reservation wise vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Education (Trained Graduate Category) Male/Female cadre can be prepared and sent to the commission. The information of assistant teachers working in DIETs or District Institute of Education and Training as well as those working on deputation has also been sought separately on the prescribed format,” said another official aware of the development.

