Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
lucknow news

Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station’s redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is 427.78 crore.

In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday.

Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, said, “We have invited quotations for the station’s redevelopment. The entire work would be carried out on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model. The re-development work will take the station to another level, thus making Charbagh a world class station.”

While sharing the blueprint which RLDA has chalked out for the re-development project, Dudeja said that under the project, platforms will be covered with 120-metre long and 115-metre broad concourse that would be equipped with the facilities of all sorts—a waiting lounge, a food court, entertainment area and infotainment area. Once a train arrives, passengers can directly head towards the train from the concourse area.

Other than this, there will be a second entry at the station. He said the second entry will be a major step in facilitating passengers residing on the Cantonment side of the station. The second entry, he said would be a seven-storey, grand station building that will also be equipped with commercial complexes, waiting area, VIP lobby, retiring rooms, food court, a budget hotel and others.

He said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at the station.

