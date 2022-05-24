Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited

The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station’s redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore.

In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday.

Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, said, “We have invited quotations for the station’s redevelopment. The entire work would be carried out on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model. The re-development work will take the station to another level, thus making Charbagh a world class station.”

While sharing the blueprint which RLDA has chalked out for the re-development project, Dudeja said that under the project, platforms will be covered with 120-metre long and 115-metre broad concourse that would be equipped with the facilities of all sorts—a waiting lounge, a food court, entertainment area and infotainment area. Once a train arrives, passengers can directly head towards the train from the concourse area.

Other than this, there will be a second entry at the station. He said the second entry will be a major step in facilitating passengers residing on the Cantonment side of the station. The second entry, he said would be a seven-storey, grand station building that will also be equipped with commercial complexes, waiting area, VIP lobby, retiring rooms, food court, a budget hotel and others.

He said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at the station.