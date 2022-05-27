‘Refrain from offering Friday namaz at Gyanvapi mosque’
VARANASI The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, appealed to the people on Thursday to offer Friday prayers in mosques in their localities.
The appeal was made by joint secretary of the committee SM Yasin, citing the May 16 court order on the wuzukhana (ablution tank) where the ‘Shivling’ was ostensibly found. The wuzukhana is in a protected area now.
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi will witness its second Friday prayers since a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16.
Yasin said that namazis were facing a problem ever since the area was sealed on Monday.
On Friday, if more people turned up, they would have to face a problem in doing wuzu, so an appeal was made that people should refrain from coming to Gyanvapi Masjid in large numbers on Friday, said Yasin.
“We appeal to the people to offer prayers this Friday in the mosques in their localities,” he said. Also, , people coming to the Gyanvapi mosque to offer namaz should perform wuzu at home, he said.
However, Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). Four drums and over 50 mugs were placed in the mosque for the devout.
During the last Friday namaz, the Gyanvapi mosque was packed to capacity.
The place where a “Shivling” was found (according to an advocate representing the petitioners) during survey was sealed on a local court order on May 16.
Later, the Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area (where the claimed ‘Shivling’ was found) and allow Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances” on the premises.
