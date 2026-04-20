Relief for farmers: UP relaxes wheat procurement norms

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Uttar Pradesh farmers will now be able to sell their wheat at government procurement centres even without registering online.

Over 5,400 procurement centres have been set up across Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)

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The CM has directed all district magistrates to implement this system immediately. He also said farmers coming to procurement centres to sell wheat should not face any inconvenience. In view of the extreme heat, proper arrangements such as drinking water, fans, shade, and other basic facilities must be ensured at all procurement centres.

According to the food and civil supplies department, as of 11 am on April 20, more than 2.38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured from over 42,000 farmers. More than 4.77 lakh farmers have registered so far for wheat sale. Over 5,400 procurement centres have been set up across the state.

The farmer registry, a digital process for identifying farmers and verifying their crops, was earlier mandatory. However, many farmers were unable to sell their crop at government centres due to a lack of registration and thus faced inconvenience.

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