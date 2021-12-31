Remain alert, adhere to Covid protocol, no need to worry: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked people to remain alert and adhere to the Covid protocol, adding that if they do so there would be no need to worry about harm coming to them from the disease.

The chief minister said this during his visit to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Yogi also said that there are 829 active Covid cases in the state and 562 of them are in home isolation (they do not require hospitalisation). In Lucknow, all Covid patients are in home isolation and have only mild symptoms.

“There is no need to worry for Covid, but we need to take precautions. The positivity rate in the state is below 0.05%. Till now, we’ve administered over 20 crore vaccine doses, which is the highest in the country. Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour will help us fight the virus,” Yogi said.

He urged people to complete their vaccination to protect themselves from the disease.

“The virus is getting weak, but it is important to remain alert and be prepared at all levels. That is why I came to Lohia institute to visit the dedicated Covid facility here,” the chief minister said.

“Experts have mentioned a third wave. According to them, it may not be as dangerous as the second wave,” he said.

“During the second wave, oxygen was significant. Here, at the dedicated Covid hospital, the liquid medical oxygen plant was started and it has supply to 200 beds. Currently, there are no patients admitted here,” CM Yogi said after inspecting facilities at the Lohia Institute.

He added that as precautionary measures, Covid-19 awareness programmes are being held in the state.

The chief minister also said that Uttar Pradesh has conducted the maximum number of Covid-19 tests in the country. “We have done more than 9 crore 29 lakh tests so far,” he added.

“Amid the concern of the Covid-19 third wave, we have increased testing and tracing of all the passengers coming from other countries. The administration has already imposed night curfew from 11pm to 5am,” said Yogi.

He further said, “72,000 monitoring committees are active and they have been given a medical kit for a door-to-door survey.”

The chief minister also made an appeal about not spreading fear among people while urging caution.

“I also appeal that instead of creating fear and panic among people, it will be better if you pay attention to vigilance and caution,” Yogi added.

