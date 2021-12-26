Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Repeal of farm laws shows PM’s large-heartedness: Sakshi Maharaj
Repeal of farm laws shows PM’s large-heartedness: Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Ji Maharaj was speaking to reporters at Ajan village of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday
BJP MP Sakshi Ji Maharaj was speaking to reporters at Ajan village of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from UP’s Unnao Lok Sabha seat Sakshi Ji Maharaj on Sunday said “repeal of three farm laws was an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s large-heartedness”. “If there be any party in entire ‘Hindustan’ working in the interests of the farmers, it is BJP,” he added.

Talking to reporters at Ajan village of Gola constituency in course of the party’s “Jan Vishwas Yatra” covering Gola, Mohammadi, Kasta and Sri Nagar assembly constituencies of Lakhimpur Kheri on its second day, he said, “To avoid any untoward incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, going against his nature, repealed the three laws and sought an apology from the nation saying he could not convince the farmers (about the laws). The PM felt the agitating farmers had got deviated.”

Sakshi Ji Maharaj along with UP minister Mohsin Raza and Kheri district unit BJP president Sunil Singh led the party’s “Jan Vishwas Yatra” during which they told people about the various public welfare schemes and development works carried out by the UP and the central governments.

