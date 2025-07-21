Resistance to reform? LMC lags in adoption of e-office system

LUCKNOW The full implementation of digital file-tracking and approval system remains incomplete at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) despite a state-mandated deadline of April 30, 2025 for UP government’s initiative to digitise administration through the e-office system. While the public narrative revolves around “technical delays” and administrative reshuffles, insiders suggest that the real issue may be resistance to transparency. (Pic for representation)

While the public narrative revolves around “technical delays” and administrative reshuffles, insiders suggest that the real issue may be resistance to transparency. Officials, particularly those overseeing procurement and file movement, reportedly fear that the shift to a fully digital system will expose decision-making processes and eliminate traditional avenues for discretion, especially in areas such as tenders and approvals.

“The hesitation is not about the technology. It’s about visibility. Once everything is online, every file leaves a trace — who moved it, who approved it and when. That level of accountability makes many uncomfortable,” said a senior government official.

The chief minister, who has been monitoring digital transition across departments, has already expressed displeasure over the delay and issued a warning to officials of the department.

On July 17, additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar sent a letter to all departments of LMC, reiterating the government’s commitment to full digitization and relaying the CM’s concern. The letter bluntly stated that no physical files will be accepted henceforth and any such practice would be considered a violation of official directives.

Kumar said the e-office system would be implemented by next month.

According to urban development department officials, after the implementation of e-office system in LMC, rest of the municipal corporations in the state will have to adopt the same.The government has also made it clear that failure to set up user credentials, digital IDs or use e-signatures will now be viewed as deliberate obstruction, not oversight.

The delay in e-office adoption is more than a matter of administrative inertia — it is a test of intent.

WHY E-OFFICE MATTERS

The e-office system is central to the state’s broader governance reform. Designed to make administrative functioning more transparent, efficient and accountable, the platform offers a host of advantages:

* Real-time tracking of files and approvals

* Remote access with digital signatures

* Faster turnaround time for file clearance

* Environment-friendly paperless operations

* Secure digital storage for all documents