Return of the chill: ‘Mercury to drop 4 degrees on Thursday, Friday’

Don’t store away your woollens just yet. The IMD has predicted a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures of around 4 degrees for two days - Thursday and Friday - after which the mercury is set to begin its climb in the thermometer in earnest. The weatherman said that this drop in temperatures will bring some relief from the sudden rise in temperatures being experienced now. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Due to the influence of Western Disturbances, the temperature is likely to increase slightly in the next 24 hours and with its passage (Western Disturbance), due to strong cold North-Westerly winds of 25-35 km/hr, there is a possibility of a fall of 2-4°C in maximum and minimum temperatures between February 5 to 7,” explained Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office on Tuesday. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8, 2025.

Unusually warm nights

The night temperature in Hardoi was recorded at 15°C and it was 4.6°C above normal, in Taj city, it was 14.6°C and it was 5 degrees above normal. Hamirpur 14.2°C which was 4.4 degrees above normal while night temperature at Jhansi was 13.7°C.

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures increased significantly in Bareilly and Agra divisions of the state and there was no significant change in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5°C) in Kanpur,

Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra divisions, above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Meerut divisions and normal (minus 1.5 °C to +1.5. °C) in the remaining divisions. Ayodhya recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 9°C in Ayodhya.

During the last 24 hours, very light rainfall occurred in both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate fog was recorded at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh and shallow fog was recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday morning, the minimum surface horizontal visibility in western Uttar Pradesh was recorded at 400 meters in Muzaffarnagar and 600 meters at Ballia and Kushinagar airports in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The forecast for Lucknow is shallow fog at night/morning and partly cloudy sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 28 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. The day and night temperature in the state capital on Tuesday was pegged at 28.2 and 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at isolated places over West UP. The weather will most likely remain dry over East UP. According to the Lucknow Met evening bulletin, shallow to moderate fog will be experienced at isolated places late at night/early morning, accompanied by strong surface winds (25 - 35kmph) over the State.