Revamped, digitized library inaugurated at SGPGI

A revamped state of the art library was inaugurated by director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Dr Dhiman, here on Friday. The library is completely digitized, and all resources are available 24x7x365 within and outside the campus. The services are also accessible via mobile.

SGPGI has also tied up with the prestigious ‘British Medical Journal, UK’ for the publication of articles and case reports by its faculty and students in BMJ Open access journals without payment of any APC charges (article processing charge). They have also subscribed to advanced clinical tools and resources namely Clinical Key, BMJ, UpToDate and Ovid Collections for the benefit of faculty members and students.

This is one step towards the institute wanting to provide optimal care to its patients by improving quality, reducing cost, and enhancing the patient experience.

According to the press statement of the institute, the library is centre point of any research institute and this new digital library the institute standardize care across all clinicians, reduce variability in care, enable safe patient care, drive appropriate drug use and prescribing behaviour, decrease medical errors, stop unnecessary diagnostic testing, shorten length of stay. It will lead to lower mortality rates, exposure to latest research and information development apart from scientific and technological progress and will provide window to publish latest research from the institute. The library resources will help faculty and students with valuable insights and perspectives on trends and possible futures in healthcare.

Dr Arun Srivastava, professor, neurosurgery and in-charge of the library said that the clinician of the future, like today’s clinician, would be knowledgeable and skilled across a range of competencies, from clinical to digital and would be a partner in health rather than illness.

These new facilities are expected to increase the research output and the ranking of the institute.

The present library will consist of more than 1000 e-journals, 1100 ebooks, learning tools and evidence-based clinical decision support tools at the point of care to answer even the most complex questions using artificial intelligence and the best evidence based clinical practices can be applied to patients to receive standardised and better care.