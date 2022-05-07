Revamped, digitized library inaugurated at SGPGI
A revamped state of the art library was inaugurated by director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Dr Dhiman, here on Friday. The library is completely digitized, and all resources are available 24x7x365 within and outside the campus. The services are also accessible via mobile.
SGPGI has also tied up with the prestigious ‘British Medical Journal, UK’ for the publication of articles and case reports by its faculty and students in BMJ Open access journals without payment of any APC charges (article processing charge). They have also subscribed to advanced clinical tools and resources namely Clinical Key, BMJ, UpToDate and Ovid Collections for the benefit of faculty members and students.
This is one step towards the institute wanting to provide optimal care to its patients by improving quality, reducing cost, and enhancing the patient experience.
According to the press statement of the institute, the library is centre point of any research institute and this new digital library the institute standardize care across all clinicians, reduce variability in care, enable safe patient care, drive appropriate drug use and prescribing behaviour, decrease medical errors, stop unnecessary diagnostic testing, shorten length of stay. It will lead to lower mortality rates, exposure to latest research and information development apart from scientific and technological progress and will provide window to publish latest research from the institute. The library resources will help faculty and students with valuable insights and perspectives on trends and possible futures in healthcare.
Dr Arun Srivastava, professor, neurosurgery and in-charge of the library said that the clinician of the future, like today’s clinician, would be knowledgeable and skilled across a range of competencies, from clinical to digital and would be a partner in health rather than illness.
These new facilities are expected to increase the research output and the ranking of the institute.
The present library will consist of more than 1000 e-journals, 1100 ebooks, learning tools and evidence-based clinical decision support tools at the point of care to answer even the most complex questions using artificial intelligence and the best evidence based clinical practices can be applied to patients to receive standardised and better care.
Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra
While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal. Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius.
Raj’s agitations not helping but harming Maha: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that all the agitations carried out by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray are not in the interest of Maharashtra and harm its development. “Raj Thackeray first held agitations against north Indians; he asked UP and Bihar citizens to leave Maharashtra. Later he held agitations against toll and hawkers. Now he is holding agitations against loudspeakers that are affecting Hindu temples.”
Congress demands use of ballot papers for civic polls
Mumbai: Congress has demanded that the civic body elections in Mumbai and other cities in the state be conducted through ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Globally, countries have shifted to using ballot papers instead of EVMs in elections, president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Bhai Jagtap wrote. Jagtap warned that the Mumbai Congress would soon approach the Supreme Court against this “scam” and said that an expert committee be appointed by the apex court to finalise these rates.
Bag maker Esbeda fined for charging ₹20 for carry bag with brand name
The court has asked them to pay a fine of ₹13,000 and to deposit ₹25,000 with the Consumer Welfare Fund of the consumer forum. The forum was hearing a consumer complaint by Wadala resident Reema Chawla, filed through her lawyer Prashant Nayak. According to Nayak, the company indulged in unfair trade practices by selling carry bags to customers with their brand name and thus advertising at the cost of the consumer.
AKTU students will soon be able to intern at IIIT Pune
Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will now be able to intern at IIIT Pune. On Friday, both institutions signed MoUs on many more such issues. Under the agreement between the two institutes, AKTU students will be able to intern at IIIT Pune in the coming time. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor said that students will benefit from the agreement between the two institutions. Expert teachers from both institutes will guide students.
