Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Review meeting: Uttar Pradesh poised for 100% Covid vaccination, says Yogi
lucknow news

Review meeting: Uttar Pradesh poised for 100% Covid vaccination, says Yogi

Now focus is on inoculating those who are left out and accomplish 100% first dose vaccination to all and double dose to 75% eligible population by January 31, says Yogi
So far, 25 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was now poised for the 100% Covid vaccination of all the eligible age groups, and so far, 25 crore doses of the vaccine had already been administered in the state.

“Now focus is on inoculating those who are left out and accomplish 100% first dose vaccination to all and double dose to 75% eligible population by January 31,” Yogi told officers concerned at the Covid-19 review meeting.

Talking about Covid status, Yogi said that a total of 11,583 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday while the number of total active cases was 86,563. “So far, 25.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the state. A total of 9.72 crore people got both doses. Thus, 66% population have received both of their doses while 98.14% have received the first dose,” Yogi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP