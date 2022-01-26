Review meeting: Uttar Pradesh poised for 100% Covid vaccination, says Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was now poised for the 100% Covid vaccination of all the eligible age groups, and so far, 25 crore doses of the vaccine had already been administered in the state.

“Now focus is on inoculating those who are left out and accomplish 100% first dose vaccination to all and double dose to 75% eligible population by January 31,” Yogi told officers concerned at the Covid-19 review meeting.

Talking about Covid status, Yogi said that a total of 11,583 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday while the number of total active cases was 86,563. “So far, 25.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the state. A total of 9.72 crore people got both doses. Thus, 66% population have received both of their doses while 98.14% have received the first dose,” Yogi said.