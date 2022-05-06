Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary

A ‘havan’ and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait were among those who paid their tributes at the event.

RLD also organised a ‘havan’ at Gayatri farms on Meerut bypass where party leader Sunil Rohta claimed that a big crowd turned up to remember their beloved leader, who always fought for farmers and the downtrodden.

A ‘havan’ was also organised in the park in front of the divisional commissioner’s office in Meerut on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, programmes to pay tributes to Ajit Singh were also organised in different villages of Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahar, Hapur and other districts.