Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A ‘havan’ and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year.
The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
Congress leader Acharya Pramod and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait were among those who paid their tributes at the event.
RLD also organised a ‘havan’ at Gayatri farms on Meerut bypass where party leader Sunil Rohta claimed that a big crowd turned up to remember their beloved leader, who always fought for farmers and the downtrodden.
A ‘havan’ was also organised in the park in front of the divisional commissioner’s office in Meerut on Friday.
Meanwhile, programmes to pay tributes to Ajit Singh were also organised in different villages of Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahar, Hapur and other districts.
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
Haryana reduces taxes to make liquor price competitive
For keeping the prices of alcoholic drinks competitive, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a series of measures to ward off inflow of liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Delhi. Approving the excise policy for 2022-23, the cabinet reduced the value added tax (VAT) for country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), wine, beer from 13-14% to 12%. Officials said there will be no increase in the excise duty of most IMFL brands.
‘Not informed’: Delhi Police files kidnapping case as Punjab team arrests Bagga
A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police hours after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by their Punjab counterparts from the national capital. Bagga was brought back to Delhi from Haryana earlier in the day following a few hours of drama and tussle among the police departments. Officials said the Punjab Police personnel did not inform the local team before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.
State govt will abide by Supreme Court order on local body polls: Ajit Pawar
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that central and state governments must follow the decision by Supreme Court. As instructed by the court, the state election commission will take a call on local body polls. When the media persons asked Pawar about the issue, he said, “We must follow the court's decision.”
Banger’s appointment as climate change advisor raises eyebrows
The appointment of former Haryana Public Service Commission chairman KC Banger as adviser, climate change in the department of environment and climate change by the BJP-JJP government has raised eyebrows. Legal experts said Banger's appointment violates Article 319 of the Constitution which prohibited members of public service commissions from holding offices on ceasing to be such members. Former Haryana advocate general Mohan Jain said Banger's appointment is a clear contravention of Article 319.
