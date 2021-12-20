Rise in Covid cases: 4,000 beds in Lko hospitals ready for use

LUCKNOW: With rise in Covid-19 cases, district health department has identified 4,000 beds in different hospitals that can immediately be used for admitting Covid patients in case of need. “In all, 4,000 beds in different hospitals have been notified. About 5,000 more beds can be obtained within two-three days. These beds have not been notified yet, but can be taken for Covid patients’ treatment,” said a senior health official.

Over 8,000 hospital beds are linked to the dashboard of the Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) and their real-time status can be seen with patient details and admission status. Hospitals too have marked the Covid beds on their campuses.

“We have set aside Covid beds and can admit patients for upto 300 beds on our campus,” said Dr Alok Srivastava, director of Balrampur hospital.

During the second wave of Covid in April last year, over 8,000 beds were reserved for Covid patients with maximum 988 at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). This included many private hospitals too, where Covid wards were made and treatment of patients was done.

“Private hospitals will again play a key role as they did during the first and second wave of Covid. At least 3,000 general beds and upto 500 ICU beds can be made available at different private hospitals in the state capital,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Major hospitals which had Covid facilities earlier in Lucknow, included KGMU (988 beds), PGI (230), Lok Bandhu (150), Balrampur (300) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (200). KGMU had prepared 150 additional paediatric Covid beds soon after the second wave got over.