Rising Covid-19 cases: Long queues at Lucknow hospitals as people rush to get tested

The number of people scrambling for RT-PCR tests, facing long lines, jostling for space at government hospitals like Shyama Prasad Mukherji, Balrampur, LokBandhu hospitals of Lucknow, keeps growing daily.

Around 1.53 lakh tests have been performed in the last one week, said ACMO, Dr Milind Vardhan.

“We are testing aggressively and tracing every contact to control the pandemic. On December 1, last year, we were testing around 8,000 people daily in the district but now we are testing between 22 to 24,000 suspected patients and their contacts daily. There has been a three-fold increase in testing to control the spread of the virus.

“No other district in the state is testing as many people as Lucknow. The city is followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar which is testing around 11,000 people per day. The figures include the numbers from private labs and other hospitals like SGPGIMS, Lohia Hospital and the airport.

“Different departments are coordinating for contact-tracing of patients. This is helping us in maximum use of resources and manpower. Every report is available online in just 24 hours. There is strict monitoring of every report from the higher authorities,” Dr Wardhan said.

Meanwhile, in the state around 2.05 lakh tests were performed on Tuesday. According to a senior health official between 1.8 and 2 lakh people are being tested every day. Till now 9,50,58,609 Covid-19 tests have been performed in the state.

A private lab official performing Covid-19 tests confirmed that the number of people seeking tests has doubled in the last one month. There are a number of air travellers going abroad or to other cities who want quick reports. They get tested at recognised private labs instead of depending on government labs for results, as delayed reports in the government system is a usual thing, said the official.