Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM

A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by his daughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

“The book talks about every aspect of my father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s rebellious nature that he showed in his political career right from the beginning till the end including his participation in the freedom struggle, spat with his party members, and many more such incidents,” said Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj.

“I interviewed around 100 people and gathered newspaper clippings and documents from my father’s wardrobes, and the process took about 4-5 years. After that, I began writing. As a daughter, I had the opportunity to closely observe him. Even though he never included us in politics, he always included us in his decisions. What he did for the country was remarkable, but it is now forgotten. As a result, this book is a small contribution to bringing to light what he gave to this nation,” she said.

