Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM
A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by his daughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
“The book talks about every aspect of my father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s rebellious nature that he showed in his political career right from the beginning till the end including his participation in the freedom struggle, spat with his party members, and many more such incidents,” said Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj.
“I interviewed around 100 people and gathered newspaper clippings and documents from my father’s wardrobes, and the process took about 4-5 years. After that, I began writing. As a daughter, I had the opportunity to closely observe him. Even though he never included us in politics, he always included us in his decisions. What he did for the country was remarkable, but it is now forgotten. As a result, this book is a small contribution to bringing to light what he gave to this nation,” she said.
AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors
A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday. Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered.
Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against Bains in Ludhiana last year. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court's orders.
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated. The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don'ts of driving.
Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed. With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
