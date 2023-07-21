Jayant Chaudhary espouses ‘INDIA’ and Aazad cause at Jantar Mantar

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday backed the demand for a CBI probe into the attack on Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in Saharanpur last month.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary with Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Congress leader Deepender S Hooda at a protest in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

“It was not a mere attack on Aazad but part of a conspiracy to silence and terrorise voices of Bahujan,” Chaudhary said at a political event of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where Aazad issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Central government for accepting his party’s demands, including caste census, revival of the old pension scheme and the CBI probe among others, otherwise members of the “Bahujan samaj” would intensify their movement.

“I would support the decision taken here,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also said that he can’t digest the fact that four youths randomly decide to attack a leader like Aazad in his home district.

“The conspiracy was likely to have been hatched in the political corridors of Delhi and Lucknow. Therefore, a CBI inquiry is a must to expose the conspiracy and (those) who were behind it,” the RLD leader said.

Aazad was shot at in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on June 28. A bullet grazed the Dalit leader, but he did not receive any serious injury. Four people were arrested for the attack later.

The RLD leader also spoke about opposition parties forming INDIA (Indian National Democratic Alliance for Inclusiveness) formed in Bengaluru earlier this week.

Admitting that difficulties will come in the way, he asserted that “the victory of INDIA will be victory of Bharat”.

Attacking the Modi government (without naming it), he said, “The countdown has begun for those who were destroying the country’s constitution.”

Mentioning the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked and assaulted, Jayant said mobs are lynching people in the name of food habits, language, caste and gender.

He accused the government of hiding the Manipur incident for a long period and said, “but country will not tolerate such incidents.”

Aazad announced that if the government failed to provide justice to victims and restoration of law and order, he would stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar.

He exhorted supporters of his party and the Bhim Army to begin a massive “jan jagran abhiyan” (public awareness movement) of the “bahujan” if the government failed to fulfil the demands.

Aazad, who is also the Bhim Army founder, read out the ASP’s memorandum addressed to the President of India in which various demands were listed.

The demands also included withdrawal of the Agnivir scheme, a legal guarantee for minimum support price to farmers, ban on privatization, recruitment of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates in jobs as per their share in population and recruitment of Dalit judges in the judiciary.

He also advocated an alliance of Dalits and OBCs and called upon his supporters to unite and work hard to create their own destiny.

“The key to power is with you, understand its significance and use it for the betterment and welfare of the entire community,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MLAs Shahid Manzoor, Atul Pradhan, party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, RLD MLAs Ashraf Ali, Gulam Mohammad, Madan Bhaiya, former SP MLAs Yogesh Jatav and Prabhudayal Valmiki also addressed the gathering.

The RLD, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and the Samajwadi Party are allies.

CPI(M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury and farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni also addressed the gathering.

Yechury said that it’s essential to dislodge this government to protect the constitution.

