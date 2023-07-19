With tweets hailing ‘INDIA’, Jayant Chaudhary negates speculation of going with NDA

Contrary to speculation, the chances of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appear to be nil as of now, people in the know political developments said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary also tweeted a photograph of badges of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and himself. The badges were given at the opposition conclave in Bengaluru. (SOURCED)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweets by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary after the Opposition’s two-day Bengaluru meeting on Monday and Tuesday send out the message loud and clear that he would not only like to continue to be a part of the anti-BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh but also that he and Samajwadi Party president Akilesh Yadav did not have any major differences.

“United we Stand!” Jayant said in a tweet on Tuesday. Below the tweet, he put up pictures of three ID card badges given to delegates attending the Bengaluru meet. The badges arranged in a row by him were of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on the left, that of himself on the right and Akhilesh Yadav’s in the middle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet the same day, Jayant said, “Bharat will emerge stronger when the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) wins!” INDIA is a name coined by the Opposition for their new front against the NDA in the Bengaluru meet.

He also retorted sharply to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet through a counter tweet that said.

“Himantaji should read the Constitution of India, that is Bharat. In his perception if differences between India and Bharat persist, he must answer why it is so after 9 years of imperious majority rule! Rest assured # India strives for inclusive growth so Bharat shall prosper.”

In another tweet on Wednesday morning, Jayant wrote, “Insider info from the #Bengaluru Opposition Meeting.....Every leader spoke about the people’s issues & agenda; challenges before # INDIA, BUT... ZERO discussion on Modi ji!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RLD state president Ramashish Rai said that though he had not spoken to Jayant Chaudhary after the Bengaluru meeting, some tweets by him during and after the meet spoke volumes of his political stand and future course.

“Besides, as directed by Jayant Chaudhary, we are also mobilizing our party workers of western U.P. to participate with party caps on heads and flags in hand in the dharna to be organised by Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Aazad at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 21 to demand a CBI probe into the attack on him in Saharanpur last month,” Rai said.

Jayant Chaudhary’s tweets and his directives to party workers to participate in a big way in the dharana by the Bhim Army founder, a critic of the BJP, is being seen as an ample indication of his trying to burn bridges with the BJP/NDA amid earlier speculation that he was upset with the SP, the RLD’s poll ally, over various issues and hence may join the NDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON