RLD leader’s convoy attacked in UP’s Bulandshahr, five injured

Five supporters of RLD leader Haji Yunus suffered bullet injuries after some car-borne criminals ambushed Yunus’s cavalcade in Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Sunday afternoon
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Five supporters of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Haji Yunus suffered bullet injuries after some car-borne criminals ambushed Yunus’s cavalcade in Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Sunday afternoon, police said. All injured people were first rushed to a nearby medical facility and from there they were later referred to Delhi and Meerut, they added.

Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the RLD leader was returning to Bulandshahr after attending a marriage in a village. The car-borne criminals opened fire on his convoy when it reached near a canal in Kotwali area, the SSP added. The supporters of Haji Yunus also opened firing in retaliation following which the criminals fled leaving behind their car.

“At least 15 to 20 rounds were fired from both sides,” the cop said and added that Haji Yunus had alleged that his nephew was behind the attack. The SSP further said evidence was being collected to identify the assailants and that they would be arrested soon. Haji Yunus quit the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the RLD only on Saturday. No First Information Report was lodged in connection with the incident when report last came in.

