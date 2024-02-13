RLD marks party founder Ajit Singh’s 85th birth anniv

Workers of the Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) celebrated the 85th birth anniversary of the party founder and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh as ‘Farmers’ Inspiration Day’ throughout the state on Monday. Late Chaudhary Ajit Singh (File)

Various programmes, including floral tributes, discussions and distribution of fruits in hospitals, were organised in all districts to mark the occasion.

A seminar, chaired by the party’s national spokesperson Anil Dubey, was conducted at the party’s state headquarters. Addressing the gathering, leaders highlighted Chaudhary Ajit Singh’s contributions to social welfare, emphasising his eight terms as a parliamentarian and his four as a minister in the Indian government.

RLD national secretary Anupam Mishra, along with other leaders, distributed fruits to patients in the Virangana Jhalkari Bai hospital here in the city.