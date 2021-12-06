‘RLD, SP joint rally in west UP to give message of parivartan’

MEERUT Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The event in Dabathua village of the district is likely to infuse fresh vigour among supporters of both parties in western UP ahead of the Assembly elections, said party leaders.

Both leaders will join each other at the Hindon airstrip and arrive at the rally venue in a helicopter.

Party leaders have worked hard for weeks to mobilise people to attend the rally in large numbers. Supporters will reach the venue in over 2,000 tractors and 1,000 buses to listen to their leaders, claimed Rajpal Singh, SP district president in Meerut.

The rally venue is spread over 30 bigha where 40,000 chairs will be placed while a large area has been left for people to sit on the ground. Nine parking spots have been made to ensure convenient parking of vehicles, said Sunil Rohta, RLD’s media in-charge.

“The joint rally would give a message of ‘parivartan’ in western UP and across the state.” People are excited for the rally, which has been given the name ‘Parivartan Sandesh Rally’ and the presence of two leaders on the dais will propagate political change,” emphasised Rajpal Singh.

Singh accused the district administration of putting many conditions for giving approval to the rally. “Four people were deputed only to seek permission for the rally. We got the nod on Monday afternoon after efforts of eight days,” he shared.

Political analysts believe that the RLD-Samajwadi Party alliance will help in changing political and social equations after the communal riots of Muzaffarnagar in September 2013 created a Muslim-Jat divide on RLD’s homeground. A change in this equation would be a challenge for the ruling BJP to retain its 51 out of 71 constituencies in 14 districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions, which the party won in the 2017 election.