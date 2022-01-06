Rly minister inaugurates dev projects, flags off Kamakhya Exp in Lucknow

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced three special trains and inaugurated coaching complex along with second entrance at Gomti Nagar railway station here even as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the railways as pro-commoner.

Soon after the inauguration, the minister flagged off new weekly Kamakhya express train between Gomti Nagar and Kamakhya (Assam). Dr Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager, North Eastern Railways, said two more trains would be flagged off in days to come. One would be Mumbai bound and the other Vaishno Devi bound, she added.

Addressing a gathering at an event organised at Gomti Nagar railway station on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, “We must appreciate PM Narendra Modi’s vision for railways that is a pro-development. All development works are being carried out while keeping in mind the next 50 years. The PM’s aim is to facilitate the commoners, farmers, small traders and others and to provide them mobility.”

He said efforts were also being made to bring post offices and railway stations together. “We have more than one lakh post offices in the country and more that 8,000 railway stations. In such a situation, we are chalking out a plan to bring both together to facilitate small traders in transporting goods from one place to another. We have also done the trial of the same facility and are still working on the integration technology,” the minister said. He said the facility will facilitate interstate goods transportation.

Over the delay in re-starting passenger train service, the minister said, “We started operation of the passenger trains. But then the outbreak of Omicron variant of Covid 19 began following which we have to hold back the operations in order to check further spread of the virus.”

He also launched a facility in which people can get their reservation done from post offices. The facility was launched in around 9,147 post offices in UP. The minister said presently the development schemes of more than ₹95,000 crore were running in UP and in the days to come these schemes would not only bring in development to the state but will also benefit farmers, traders and youths. Speaking at an event at GPO later, he said and India Post and the railways will work together with better cooperation in coming days. “The minister asked senior officials of India Post and Indian railways to work out a method for better cooperation,” said chief postmaster general Kaushalendra Kumar Sinha.

Rly minister takes a dig at Cong leadership

LUCKNOW Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took a veiled dig at the Congress top leadership stating that a “family” which thought of Uttar Pradesh (UP) as their empire had been forced to head towards south.

Speaking to select journalists at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Lucknow, Vaishnaw said, “That family only took votes and gave nothing in return” and pitched the double engine BJP governments at the centre and in UP as the ones which were working for the state’s development.

Apprised of problem of waste falling on commuters

The railway minister was apprised of the problem of waste falling on people from railway overbridge at the KKC crossing. “The railway minister ordered quick disposal of the problem,” said Diwaker Tripathi, the Lok Sabha representative of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

“The railway minister was requested to get the Alamnagar satellite station work completed at the earliest to help decongest the Charbagh railway station further. The minister promptly issued orders in this regard,” officials said.

He also ordered that the second entry of Charbagh railway station from Cantonment side be opened. “The minister issued orders to the DRM Lucknow in this regard,” officials said. Orders to expedite the railway overbridge work over Bangla Bazaar and Utrethiya railway station were also issued. Orders were also issued to provide an additional rail underpass connecting Dilkusha with Gomti Nagar at Bharwara rail crossing. An additional underpass and overbridge at the Para railway crossing 8C and at Kesrikhera rail crossing was also demanded.

Railway development

The railway minister said nearly 1.24 lakh vacancies would be filled and added that projects worth ₹97,000 crore were under construction in the railways.

“We have plans to develop about 300 railway stations across the country, 40 of which are in UP,” he said adding that the focus is on bettering passenger amenities.

“Railway stations should be such that they become centre of attraction. We want to use them to promote one district, one product (ODOP). We want to improve rail journey experience. New improved coaches with modern designs would be introduced,” he said. “New coaches would be introduced from September,” he said.

Asked about the criticism over the move to privatise railways, he said: “What privatisation! From railway coaches to tracks, coaches, engine, factory, signals and railway stations when everything belongs to the government.” The railway minister also ordered completion of various ongoing railway projects in the state capital. HTC

