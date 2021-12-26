Rly minister inspects Prayagraj junction, reviews redevelopment plan

Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed Prayagraj junction’s redevelopment plan, its layout and overall railway infrastructure in the district on Saturday. General manager, North Central Railway (NCR), Pramod Kumar and DRM, Prayagraj, Mohit Chandra briefed the minister about various facilities available at the junction station.

During the visit, the minister also gave some suggestions for tweaking the redevelopment plans so as to ensure that the facilities at the junction could rival those available at airports. After arriving at Prayagraj junction by a special train, he went around the station premises thoroughly inspecting each amenity and also assessed the level of cleanliness there. The minister examined the arrangements which included passenger convenience, arrangements for food, drinking water, sanitation and easy movement of passengers.

While talking to the media persons present there, Vaishnaw appreciated the cleanliness and passenger amenities at the station. He also called for the need for redevelopment of Prayagraj junction as it is one of the most important stations that serves the largest religious congregation Kumbh.

When asked about the future look of the station, he said the development of station will be on the theme “Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi”. The minister further said the pre-Covid facilities like mechanised laundries will be restored considering the emerging situation of Covid and its new variant Omicron.

Later, he also held a review meeting with the officials at NCR, Northern Railway (NR) and North Eastern Railway (NER). In the meeting, the minister said the three priorities which should be kept in mind while performing duties are “Nation First, Always First”, “Antyodaya” and “Social Harmony”.

Major infrastructure works of Prayagraj area, including yard re-modelling of Prayagraj junction, construction of railway over and under bridges among others were also discussed. He also held an in-depth discussion about the development of railways in Prayagraj area with local public representatives.

During the visit, the minister also visited the Operation Control Centre (OCC) of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). Vaishnaw also attended a function at the BJP office organised to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a national seminar at Allahabad University’s Tilak Bhawan.