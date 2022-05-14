Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
lucknow news

RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’

As part of the world asthma day celebrations, the department of paediatrics at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences organised a continued medical education programme on asthma and allergies.
The experts delivered lectures on diagnosis and management of allergies and on various issues of childhood asthma. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMILMS) organised a continued medical education (CME) programme on ‘asthma and allergies’ to mark the world asthma day on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by institute director Dr Soniya Nityanand while former HoD of respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University Dr Rajendra Prasad was the guest of honour.

Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, former director of the VP Chest Institute in Delhi, delivered a lecture on the diagnosis and management of allergies while Dr NK Subramanya, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, national respiratory chapter delivered a lecture on various issues of childhood asthma. Some experts delivered lectures via online platforms.

The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and Dr Dipti Agarwal, head of the department of paediatrics.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP