RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’

The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMILMS) organised a continued medical education (CME) programme on ‘asthma and allergies’ to mark the world asthma day on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by institute director Dr Soniya Nityanand while former HoD of respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University Dr Rajendra Prasad was the guest of honour.

Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, former director of the VP Chest Institute in Delhi, delivered a lecture on the diagnosis and management of allergies while Dr NK Subramanya, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, national respiratory chapter delivered a lecture on various issues of childhood asthma. Some experts delivered lectures via online platforms.

The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and Dr Dipti Agarwal, head of the department of paediatrics.

