RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMILMS) organised a continued medical education (CME) programme on ‘asthma and allergies’ to mark the world asthma day on Friday.
The programme was inaugurated by institute director Dr Soniya Nityanand while former HoD of respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University Dr Rajendra Prasad was the guest of honour.
Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony.
Dr Rajendra Prasad, former director of the VP Chest Institute in Delhi, delivered a lecture on the diagnosis and management of allergies while Dr NK Subramanya, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, national respiratory chapter delivered a lecture on various issues of childhood asthma. Some experts delivered lectures via online platforms.
The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and Dr Dipti Agarwal, head of the department of paediatrics.
-
FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi's green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, environment minister Gopal Rai further said.
-
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
-
Tea, water at Jewar toll plaza to ensure drivers on Yamuna Expressway stay awake
Following the accident on Yamuna Expressway early Thursday wherein five people were killed and two injured, the traffic police and employees of Jewar toll plaza are launching awareness campaigns and taking steps to ensure drivers don't fall asleep at the wheel, officials said Friday. Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar said the traffic police will increase the use of speed radars on Yamuna Expressway to keep a check on vehicles. While the woman is better, the driver remains critical.
-
AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot
Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association, organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of 'Walk for Arcause'. The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association.
-
Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh', as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
