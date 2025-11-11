Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Road widening in Varanasi : Worried Dalmandi traders meet UP Cong chief

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 10:58 pm IST

Traders in Varanasi's Dalmandi market expressed concerns over shop removals for a road project, seeking support from Congress amid government indifference.

Worried over the likely removal of their shops hindering a road widening project, traders of crowded Dalmandi market in Varanasi met Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai at his residence in Lahurabir area here on Tuesday.

Worried traders with UP Congress chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi on November 11. (HT photo)
Confirming it, Rai said: “Distressed traders expressed their pain and fear. This is not just an issue of shops; it concerns people’s livelihoods, children’s education and the lives of families....The Congress supports the business community. Dalmandi is not just a market, it is the identity and economic heartbeat of Kashi.” He alleged that the government was insensitive towards the traders.

Many Congress leaders and workers, including party’s city unit chief Raghavendra Choubey, besides hundreds of traders were present on the occasion.

‘SP, Cong misleading Muslims’

In an apparent dig at Samajwadi Party’s Chandauli MP Virendra Singh planning to visit Dalmandi, Uttar Pradesh minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal said the SP and Congress leaders are misleading Muslims.

“Why are these leaders only concerned about the Dalmandi (road) widening,” he asked. In a statement, Jaiswal said: “Road widening work is underway in areas like Pandeypur, Lalpur, Sarnath, Dobara Kakarmatta, and Chitaipur for public convenience. But why are they shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalmandi?”

He further said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are spoiling the atmosphere by creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

