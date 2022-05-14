Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU

Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field.

While speaking at the invited lecture organised on Friday by the department of wildlife sciences, AMU; he stressed that women have the desire and knowledge to participate in conservation decision-making but are currently marginalized from community conservation practice.

“Including women in research and action is a key for successful community based wildlife conservation,” he said.

Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.

While motivating the students to seriously pursue studies and contribute to solving the wildlife conservation problem in India, he said even after his retirement he was actively engaged in conservation activities specially making efforts to save endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican and several species of storks and cranes.

Prof Afifullah Khan, chairman, department of wildlife sciences, students, researchers and faculty members Dr Sharad Kumar, Dr Kaleem Ahmed, Dr Ahmed Masood and Dr Satish Kumar were present.