Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU
lucknow news

Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU

Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani said including women in research and action is a key for successful community based wildlife conservation
Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani with students during the lecture at department of wild life sciences in AMU on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field.

While speaking at the invited lecture organised on Friday by the department of wildlife sciences, AMU; he stressed that women have the desire and knowledge to participate in conservation decision-making but are currently marginalized from community conservation practice.

“Including women in research and action is a key for successful community based wildlife conservation,” he said.

Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.

While motivating the students to seriously pursue studies and contribute to solving the wildlife conservation problem in India, he said even after his retirement he was actively engaged in conservation activities specially making efforts to save endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican and several species of storks and cranes.

RELATED STORIES

Prof Afifullah Khan, chairman, department of wildlife sciences, students, researchers and faculty members Dr Sharad Kumar, Dr Kaleem Ahmed, Dr Ahmed Masood and Dr Satish Kumar were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP