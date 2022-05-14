Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU
Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field.
While speaking at the invited lecture organised on Friday by the department of wildlife sciences, AMU; he stressed that women have the desire and knowledge to participate in conservation decision-making but are currently marginalized from community conservation practice.
“Including women in research and action is a key for successful community based wildlife conservation,” he said.
Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.
While motivating the students to seriously pursue studies and contribute to solving the wildlife conservation problem in India, he said even after his retirement he was actively engaged in conservation activities specially making efforts to save endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican and several species of storks and cranes.
Prof Afifullah Khan, chairman, department of wildlife sciences, students, researchers and faculty members Dr Sharad Kumar, Dr Kaleem Ahmed, Dr Ahmed Masood and Dr Satish Kumar were present.
-
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
BLive multi-brand EV experience store launched at Tilak road Multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store at Tilak Road in Pune. Abhishek Tilgulkar of Tilgulkar Industries Pvt Ltd, store partner for BLive said, “By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Puneites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget.”
-
Thane special POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter in 2017
The Thane Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, has convicted a 45-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her in 2017. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case was registered with APMC police and the convict was arrested on December 27, 2017 after his wife registered a complaint against him. The convict and his wife, both labourers, stayed at Kopri village along with their daughter.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Mumbai The Agripada police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. Police officials said that the girl had come out of her home to buy ice cream when the accused lured her, took her to a building and sexually assaulted her. The eight-year-old girl, who lives with her grandmother in the Agripada area, had come out of her building on Friday evening to buy ice cream.
-
Unknown person booked for an attempt to dupe Sena MLA of ₹78L
Mumbai: An unidentified person has been booked by the Kalachowki police for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. A resident of Parel, Chaudhary, has a savings account in the Union Bank of India's Lalbaug branch, where his salary is credited.
-
Railway accident claims can’t be rejected on ground of contributory negligence: HC
Mumbai Liability of the railways is based on the “no-fault theory” and therefore railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the ground of “contributory negligence” of the deceased, the Bombay high court (HC) observed recently and allowed the claim of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics