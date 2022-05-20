Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university

LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus.

MMMUT vice-chancellor JP Pandey said the students’ council had invited an Indonesian pop star Zabylla to the cultural tech evening, ‘Techsrijan’, organised on the campus on May 14 night.

“Zabylla is not a porn star (as described by ABVP activists), but an Indonesian popstar, who has performed at many other institutions in the country in the past,” he said.

The V-C said no formal information was given to the university administration by the students’ council and the university had set up a four-member committee to look into the allegations by the ABVP.

“ABVP members went for a meeting with the V-C, but the university officials, with the help of students, attacked them,” alleged ABVP activist Saurabh Gaur.

However, university officials said that activists of the ABVP (Gorakhpur Mahanagar) created a ruckus.

The students’ council rubbished allegations of “spreading obscenity” by calling porn stars for the programme on May 14.

Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. The video recording of the entire event is also available with the university to confirm the fact that there was no obscenity/indecency during the programme, said the vice-chancellor.

The committee was asked to investigate and find out whether there was any kind of indecency during the said programme or not. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.

“During Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, various programs are being organized in honour of freedom fighters. But inviting an artiste for a programme at the university is an attempt to tarnish the festival of freedom,” said Saurabh Gaur, a ABVP activist.

ABVP claimed such a programme on the campus was an insult to Mahamana. Targeting the V-C and professor in-charge of the students’ council, ABVP members said legal action should be ensured against them by sacking them immediately.