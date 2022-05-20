Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university
LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus.
MMMUT vice-chancellor JP Pandey said the students’ council had invited an Indonesian pop star Zabylla to the cultural tech evening, ‘Techsrijan’, organised on the campus on May 14 night.
“Zabylla is not a porn star (as described by ABVP activists), but an Indonesian popstar, who has performed at many other institutions in the country in the past,” he said.
The V-C said no formal information was given to the university administration by the students’ council and the university had set up a four-member committee to look into the allegations by the ABVP.
“ABVP members went for a meeting with the V-C, but the university officials, with the help of students, attacked them,” alleged ABVP activist Saurabh Gaur.
However, university officials said that activists of the ABVP (Gorakhpur Mahanagar) created a ruckus.
The students’ council rubbished allegations of “spreading obscenity” by calling porn stars for the programme on May 14.
Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. The video recording of the entire event is also available with the university to confirm the fact that there was no obscenity/indecency during the programme, said the vice-chancellor.
The committee was asked to investigate and find out whether there was any kind of indecency during the said programme or not. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.
“During Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, various programs are being organized in honour of freedom fighters. But inviting an artiste for a programme at the university is an attempt to tarnish the festival of freedom,” said Saurabh Gaur, a ABVP activist.
ABVP claimed such a programme on the campus was an insult to Mahamana. Targeting the V-C and professor in-charge of the students’ council, ABVP members said legal action should be ensured against them by sacking them immediately.
Private guards will now enhance security at Pune railway station
PUNE Taking note of the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station last week, and a bid to enhance the security arrangements, the Pune railway division has now decided to deploy additional security personnel in and around the station premises. Apart from the existing Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police which are inadequate for vigilance, now, the railways will hire contract-based security guards.
Sultry weather likely to persist, expect relief by weekend: MeT
The hot conditions plaguing the state capital for the past few days are expected to last at least until the weekend. Going by the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast, the maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in the state capital while the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. MeT also issued a thunderstorm/dust storm warning, as well as gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state.
Law student shot dead by a history sheeter in Meerut
A history sheeter, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, shot dead a law student in Pawli Khurd village of Kankerkhera area on Friday morning. A dispute over a land deal between the two families is believed to be the reason behind the murder. Deceased Parag's died during treatment at a hospital. As per police, Sunny Kakran mother had sold two bighas of land to Parag's aunt to arrange bail money for Sunny Kakran.
IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child
A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child. Assistant professor at the department of urology, Dr Yashasvi Singh, IMS-BHU further informed that the patient's recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi.
Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra
Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night. The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables. Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
