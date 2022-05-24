Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
lucknow news

1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said a decision to transfer the amount to parents was taken to ensure that the uniform and other items matched the size of the students
The amount was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 24, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that 1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees.

Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandip Singh gave this information while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party’s Virendra Yadav during the question hour in the UP assembly here.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said a decision to transfer the amount to parents was taken to ensure that the uniform and other items matched the size of the students. He said all these items were available in a pack in the market.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the quality of these items would be questionable as quality cannot be ensured in 1,100. He also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP