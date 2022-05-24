₹1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees.
Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandip Singh gave this information while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party’s Virendra Yadav during the question hour in the UP assembly here.
Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said a decision to transfer the amount to parents was taken to ensure that the uniform and other items matched the size of the students. He said all these items were available in a pack in the market.
However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the quality of these items would be questionable as quality cannot be ensured in ₹1,100. He also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.
Leopard trapped by forest dept after death of woman burnt alive by villagers
A leopard caught in a cage kept by forest officials after a woman was killed on May 15 was burnt alive by angry villagers in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday. Conservator of forests Garhwal region, Nityanand Pandey said local forest officials had placed a cage in the area after a leopard killed a woman in Pauri's Saplodi village. The charred remains of the leopard were sent for post-mortem.
Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked
KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police. Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested.
Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr
MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning. They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination. The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.
Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday. In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.
Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and 'Student Welfare Scholarship' is one of them.
