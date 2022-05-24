1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt

UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees.

Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandip Singh gave this information while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party’s Virendra Yadav during the question hour in the UP assembly here.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said a decision to transfer the amount to parents was taken to ensure that the uniform and other items matched the size of the students. He said all these items were available in a pack in the market.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the quality of these items would be questionable as quality cannot be ensured in ₹1,100. He also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.