2.5 cr cleared for new ERP to digitise land deals in Lko

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹2.5 crore to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for developing an online land and property acquisition management system under a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to enhance transparency and efficiency. New online system to ease property records, citizen access, and compensation process (Sourced)

According to senior LDA officials, the initiative aims to modernise the acquisition and record-keeping process, enabling faster decisions, better tracking, and more transparency in land transactions. The upgraded digital platform is expected to simplify documentation, ensure timely compensation for landowners, and reduce dependency on manual procedures.

According to LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, the existing ERP system is outdated, lacks technical support, and fails to meet current digital demands. The new ERP will support high website traffic, offer quicker response times, and provide seamless access to land ownership and acquisition details.

The portal, expected to be fully functional by December 2025, will integrate Aadhaar-based verification, an online payment gateway, digital certification, and a document management system. LDA’s officer on special duty (OSD), Devansh Trivedi, said these additions would enhance the efficiency and reliability of property-related services.

The financial sanction follows a request submitted by the LDA VC in a letter dated March 12, 2025.

Officials noted that the fund release will boost the ongoing digitisation efforts in urban development, particularly improving public interaction with land and property records. The ERP upgrade is positioned as a critical step in bringing clarity to real estate transactions and enhancing service delivery for Lucknow’s residents.